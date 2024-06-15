Former Tiger DeAndre Williams reflects on time at Memphis and what’s to come

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Most Memphis Tiger fans remember DeAndre Williams for his dunks, passion, and helping the Tigers claim the 2023 AAC Tournament Championship and back-to-back NCAA Tournaments.

It’s been a year since Williams last rocked the blue and grey and you can believe Memphis is always on his mind.

” Memphis is where all my royalties are and what I stamp myself on, on the basketball world. And I always come back here to get my mind back foundationally where it needs to be. Every time I come back, I feel like I’m back at home,” said Williams.

Williams wrapped up his first year of playing professional basketball just two weeks ago. He averaged 11.3 points, 6.2 rebounds,, and 2.3 assists in only nine games with the undefeated Taiwan Beer Leopards, who also won the Taiwanese T1 League title.

” When I stepped off the plane in Taiwan, I told them right then and there when they first heard of you, like, I came here to win a championship because all my life I won And so that’s the script for me. You know, God continues to keep my mental where it needs to be to be able to withstand any, you know, adversity,” added Williams.

Last season, when Memphis was playing its best basketball, Williams sat behind the Tigers’ bench, cheering the talented team he was very hopeful to be a part of. But instead, he and Tiger nation were robbed of a farewell season after his waiver for another year of eligibility was rejected by the NCAA.

” Oh man, It had been a legendary season, again, just, you know, with the players (Memphis) had. I believe that that was the reason why, you know, they didn’t want me to come back because we would have been a powerhouse for sure. I still showed up as a student of the game. And supported the Tigers, which, you know, I’mma always do.>”

Despite having his NCAA waiver denied and not being granted one final season to play for the Tigers DeAndre Williams is at peace with his past and is excited for the next opportunity.

” I’ll be open to anything as in dealing with the NBA, but they’re going to just get to a winner I’ve got a will to win, and I’m just going to be selfless, you know, for his team, for the program I think you can’t, you know, never not have that type of player on your team.”

