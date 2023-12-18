Former Tiger is back in the transfer portal

The transfer portal continues to be a massive part of college football, and another former Tiger has reentered his name back into it.

Former Clemson offensive lineman Paul Tchio took to social media to announce that he is back in the transfer portal. He transferred to Georgia Tech from Clemson following the 2021 season, and his time with the Yellow Jackets has come to an end.

Tchio is a former four-star recruit out of Milton (Ga.) High School, who appeared in 14 games and made one start with the Tigers. According to 247Sports rankings, Thcio was the No.3 guard and the No.96 overall player in the 2020 class.

Officially in the transfer portal as a grad transfer with 2 years of eligibility left! Excited for what God has in store for me next🙏🏽 — Paul Tchio 🇨🇲 (@paul__taco) December 18, 2023

