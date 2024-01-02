Former Tiger back in the ACC with new coaching position

The Clemson football program has a long history of success, with former players excelling on the field and beyond their time as players and coaches.

We’ve seen former Tigers succeed in the coaching world, with one of them being former quarterback Willie Simmons. After an excellent 2018-23 run as Florida A&M’s head coach/quarterbacks coach, Simmons is moving on and heading back to the ACC.

According to reports, Simmons is taking his talents to Duke to join Manny Diaz’s staff as their new running back coach. A big step for Simmons; he returns to the ACC and will look to further develop as a coach and take the next step in his career.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire