Former Tiger announces new transfer destination

After transferring from Clemson to Georgia Tech, a former Tiger was back in the transfer portal and has announced where he will be playing football next season.

Paul Tchio took to social media Wednesday to announce that he is transferring to UMass to continue his football career. He will look for more opportunities and work toward earning a start position Minutemen.

Tchio is a former four-star recruit out of Milton (Ga.) High School, who appeared in 14 games and made one start with the Tigers. According to 247Sports rankings, Tchio was the No.3 guard and the overall player in the 2020 class.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire