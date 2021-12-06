Former Tide star Marlon Humphrey out for the remainder of NFL season

Former Alabama standout defensive back Marlon Humprey will miss the remainder of the season for the Baltimore Ravens with a torn pec.

Humphrey was injured in Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Coach Harbaugh confirms Marlon Humphrey will be out for the year. pic.twitter.com/1VGWRJ4BxN — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 6, 2021

Humphrey, at the age of 25, has turned himself into one of the best defensive backs in the entire NFL.

Humphrey is a native of Hoover, Alabama where was a five-star prospect when he signed with the Tide back in 2014.

Baltimore selected Humphrey with the sixteenth overall pick in the 2017 NFL daft.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to monitor Humphrey’s progress as he begins his road to recovery.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.