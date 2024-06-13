Former Thunder Al Horford on verge of championship as Celtics beat Mavericks in Game 3

The Boston Celtics are on the verge of an 18th championship following a 106-99 Game 3 win in the 2024 NBA Finals over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. Boston now holds an insurmountable 3-0 series lead.

While the Oklahoma City Thunder saw their season end in the second round against the Mavericks, that doesn’t mean they have no representation at the sport’s biggest stage. The Thunder have three former players spread across both squads.

Al Horford contributed with eight points on 3-of-6 shooting, five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 37 minutes. He shot 2-of-5 from 3.

If the Celtics collect one last win, it will be the 38-year-old’s first championship. Expect him to continue to start as Kristaps Porzingis is unlikely to return for the rest of the NBA Finals.

The Celtics will get a chance for the sweep with Game 4 at Dallas on Friday, June 14.

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire