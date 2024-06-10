Former Thunder Al Horford sees Celtics create 2-0 lead over Mavericks in 2024 NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics took a commanding 2-0 series lead over the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals on Sunday. A 105-98 Game 2 win puts them in the driver’s seat for their 18th championship.

While the Oklahoma City Thunder saw their season end in the second round against the Mavericks, that doesn’t mean there wasn’t representation at the sport’s biggest stage. The Thunder have three former players spread across both squads.

Al Horford received the starting nod as Kristaps Porzingis came off the bench for a second straight game. The 38-year-old had five points on 2-of-4 shooting, seven rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes.

The Celtics will have a chance to deliver the knockout punch with an insurmountable 3-0 series lead in Game 3 at Dallas on Wednesday, June 12.

