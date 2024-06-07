Former Thunder Al Horford contributes to Celtics’ Game 1 win over Mavericks in NBA Finals

The 2024 NBA Finals kicked off on Thursday as the Boston Celtics collected a commanding 107-89 Game 1 win over the Dallas Mavericks to build a 1-0 series lead.

While the Oklahoma City Thunder saw their season end in the second round against the Mavericks, that doesn’t mean there wasn’t representation at the sport’s biggest stage. The Thunder have three former players spread across both squads.

Al Horford helped the Celtics as he drew the start with Kristaps Porzingis coming off the bench in his long-awaited return.

The 38-year-old finished with 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting, seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 30 minutes. He shot 2-of-5 from 3 and was a plus-seven.

With the outcome decided, Svi Mykhailiuk saw playing time and scored two points in his three minutes of garbage time.

The Celtics will have a chance to take a 2-0 series lead when they host the Mavericks for Game 2 on Sunday, June 9.

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire