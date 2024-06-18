Former Thunder Al Horford, Celtics win championship with Game 5 win over Mavericks

The Boston Celtics clinched their 18th championship with a convincing 106-88 Game 5 win over the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals. It was a proper exclamation mark to a series they dominated.

Former Oklahoma City Thunder players Al Horford and Svi Mykhailiuk won their first career championships with the Celtics.

Horford had nine points on 3-of-6 shooting, nine rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes. He was a plus-21. The 38-year-old finally won a ring after a lengthy career and numerous postseason battles.

This caps off an impressive season for the Celtics, who were the best team all season and cruised to a championship with a 16-3 postseason record.

