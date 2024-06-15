Former Thunder Al Horford, Celtics can’t sweep in 122-84 Game 4 loss to Mavericks

The Boston Celtics will have to wait a few more days to potentially celebrate their 18th championship as a 122-84 Game 4 loss to the Dallas Mavericks eliminates a sweep in the 2024 NBA Finals.

Boston now only holds a 3-1 series lead following the 38-point loss. It won the first three contests to build an insurmountable 3-0 advantage.

While the Oklahoma City Thunder saw their season end in the second round against the Mavericks, that doesn’t mean they have no representation at the sport’s biggest stage. The Thunder have three former players spread across both squads.

Al Horford had the starting nod and finished with three points, three rebounds and four assists in 23 minutes before being pulled in the third quarter for the final time.

Svi Mykhailiuk had three points on 1-of-7 shooting and one rebounds in 10 minutes. Markieff Morris had three points on 1-of-5 shooting and four rebounds in 12 minutes.

The Celtics will get a chance for the gentlemen’s sweep at Boston on Monday, June 17.

