Former third-round pick played just 46 snaps this season, and none since Week 3

The Jets aren’t done making trades.

SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano has confirmed that the Jets are dealing linebacker Jordan Willis to the San Francisco 49ers.

Vacchiano confirms that the Jets are sending Willis and a 2021 seventh-round pick to San Fran in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick, giving the Jets three sixth-round picks in 2022.





Willis, a third-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2017, appeared in nine games with the Jets last season after the team claimed him off waivers but only appeared in two games with the team this season. He recovered a fumble in the Week 1 loss to Buffalo, but then played just 19 percent of the team’s defensive snaps in Week 3’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts, his only other action of 2020.

Willis joins fellow front seven member Steve McLendon, who was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just after the Jets fell to the Miami Dolphins 24-0 on Sunday. Of course, the Jets also released Le'Veon Bell last week, after trying to trade him but coming up empty in finding a partner.

The NFL trade deadline is Nov.3, and with an 0-5 record and a general manager in Joe Douglas who is looking to build the roster his way, the Jets could be primed to move more players, still.

The 25-year-old Willis now joins his third team in four years.