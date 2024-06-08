Former Texas WR Xavier Worthy signs rookie contract with Chiefs

Even though he wasn’t selected until No. 28 overall, former Texas Longhorns WR Xavier Worthy may have been the luckiest player who was selected in the 2024 NFL draft.

Of course, everyone wants to be a top-ten pick and to earn as much money as possible, but landing on the Kansas City Chiefs with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid far exceeds that.

Worthy only spent three years in Austin before turning pro, but he was a huge piece of the offense since his first year on campus. He was named the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year in 2021 and two-time first-team All-conference. In 39 career games with Texas, Worthy had 197 receptions for 2,755 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Despite winning back-to-back Super Bowls, the Chiefs have struggled to find much success at receiver since trading away Tyreek Hill. Worthy will draw comparisons to Hill because of their game-changing speed. It will be exciting to watch how he is used in the Kansas City offense.

Coming off the Super Bowl title the Chiefs were slated to pick No. 32 overall. In one of the more shocking moves of the draft, Kansas City traded with the Buffalo Bills to move up to No. 28. They selected Worthy despite the Bills also being in dire need of pass catchers.

Over two months have passed since the draft ended, but the Chiefs and the NFL 40-yard dash record holder have officially agreed to a four-year contract worth nearly $13.8 million.

Xavier Worthy officially signs his new 4 year $13,790,264 fully guaranteed contract 📸: Worthy’s IG page #HookEm | #Texas | #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/YeOKtV75mu — Cory Mose (@Cory_Mose) June 7, 2024

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire