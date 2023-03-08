Former Texas WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey signs with the Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have signed wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey to the active roster.

Humphrey spent three seasons with the New Orleans Saints before playing six games for the New England Patriots in 2022. He now reunites with his former coach Sean Payton in Denver.

Payton can use the big-bodied pass catcher in a red zone role and a critical third-down target. Humphrey even played some snaps at tight end as a Patriot. His size and speed can provide mismatches against linebackers in coverage.

Humphrey has hauled in 18 passes for 315 yards and three scores in his NFL career. He proved last season with the Patriots he can be used as an exceptional special teams player on punt and kickoff coverage.

He joins a strong group of former Longhorn teammates on the Broncos featuring Caden Sterns, PJ Locke, Calvin Anderson and Andrew Beck.

