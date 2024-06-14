Former Texas WR BJ Johnson states Urban Meyer offered him pay-for-play at ND

Name, Image, and Likeness has changed the game regarding athletes getting compensated for their likeness but has also impacted recruiting. Truthfully has that changed? NIL should be named “Now It’s Legal.”

Schools doing $100 handshakes with potential signees isn’t all that surprising. But our ears always perk up when players discuss their recruitment, especially before the era of NIL and the transfer portal.

One such player opening up about his time before and at Texas is former Longhorns wide receiver B.J. Johnson. He played along with Roy Williams from 2000 to 2003. He racked up 2,389 yards and 16 touchdowns during his time with the Burnt Orange.

During an “On Texas Football” appearance, Johnson stated that the three-time national championship-winning coach asked how much it would cost to get Johnson’s commitment.

“Hell, Urban Meyer locked me in an office in my school, and no bullshit asked me straight up,” Johnson said. “He was like, BJ how much? And this is when he was at Notre Dame at the time.”

The fact that Johnson is saying this about Meyer isn’t shocking to anyone who has followed Urban for the duration of his collegiate career. We saw what happens when he is in charge of a program, just look at the Florida Gators or Ohio State Buckeyes. He wins, but it comes at a cost.

You can watch the full interview with the Urban Meyer recruitment and pay-for-play segment starting around the 31-minute mark.

Meyer was recently named to the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame ballot. He never had a losing season as a head coach winning three national titles in 17 seasons. There is no question he is a great coach, but he has always been questionable behind closed doors and off the field.

