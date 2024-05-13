Former Texas WR Adonai Mitchell impressing at Colts rookie minicamp

The Indianapolis Colts selected former Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell with the No. 52 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

It was a steal for the Colts to land Mitchell considering he was widely viewed as a late first-round pick ahead of the draft. It surprised many when 10 wide receivers heard their name called before Mitchell.

It’s why the former Longhorn chose to wear the No. 10 with the Colts. Mitchell now has a chip on his shoulder and hopes to prove himself at the next level.

During the Colts’ rookie minicamp over the weekend, Mitchell made several explosive plays that many of us grew accustomed to at the collegiate level. Mitchell reportedly made several impressive mid-air adjustments down the sideline and took a deep crosser roughly 70 yards for a touchdown.

Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan had the following to say regarding Mitchell’s first day of minicamp.

AD Mitchell stands out on a practice field, with his size, smooth running and his natural catch ability. Timing with quarterbacks in a rookie minicamp setting is always going to be off, but Mitchell had a nice day catching it outside of a few bobbles. Shane Steichen noticed that explosivity of Mitchell and the head coach is very pleased with his hands. Mitchell and undrafted quarterback Kedon Slovis hung around post-practice for some on-field work, the final rookies leaving the field on Friday.

Mitchell hauled in 55 receptions for 845 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Longhorns last season.

