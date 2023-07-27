Former Texas star Bijan Robinson's Madden '24 rating tops all incoming rookies

May 12, 2023; Flowery Branch, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) shown on the field during rookie camp at IBM Performance Field.

Madden NFL ratings are out and the Texas rookies are ready to prove that they're better than the arbitrary stats from the game say they are.

Falcons RB Bijan Robinson was picked 8th in the first round after having the most total yards in college football this past season to go along with 20 touchdowns. He leads the way for UT's 2023 draft class with an 81 overall rating which puts him at 24th among halfbacks.

It's also the highest rating among all rookies, with Eagles' DT Jalen Carter coming in second at 79. Former Alabama and current Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs is the next best-rated rookie back at 77 overall

Robinson would be the highest-rated Longhorn in Madden if not for Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, a potential Hall of Famer and a 91 overall. The next best-rated Texas rookie is Bears RB Roschon Johnson at 70 overall. Nevertheless, things could change as the year goes on. Who knows where each player's rating ends up at the end of the season?

Here's how the rest of the Texas rookies stack up, along with some other former players.

Madden NFL 24 Ratings

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Falcon's Bijan Robinson's Madden '24 rating leads NFL 2023 rookies