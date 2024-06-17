Former Texas shortstop Mike Brumley, who starred on 1983 CWS title team, dies in car wreck

Seattle Mariners third base coach Mike Brumley high-fives Mike Sweeney after Sweeney's home run against the Tampa Bay Rays in a May 2010 game at Tropicana Field. Brumley, 61, died this past weekend in a car accident; he was the shortstop for Texas' 1983 national championship team.

Former Texas shortstop Mike Brumley, one of the stars of the Longhorns' 1983 College World Series championship team, died in a car crash in Mississippi on Saturday night. He was 61.

Brumley never made All-American at Texas as did five other Longhorns shortstops, but he hit the key grand slam in a big CWS win over Michigan and was voted to the CWS all-tournament team. He was a part of one of the best UT teams in school history, a slick-fielding infielder for Cliff Gustafson's second and final national champion. That 1983 team included future major-league stars like Roger Clemens, Calvin Schiraldi and Bruce Ruffin and also included future All-American second baseman Bill Bates.

Brumley also was a highly respected major league coach and instructor after playing for six MLB teams from 1987 to 1995, including the Houston Astros briefly. He most recently served as a minor league coach and instructor for the Atlanta Braves from 2018 to 2022.

"We are saddened by the passing of former Mariners player and coach, Mike Brumley," the Seattle Mariners posted on social media about Brumley, who played and coached for the team. "Our hearts go out to his family, friends and loved ones. Mike's impact on the field, in our organization and across baseball, was felt by generations of players."

Former Texas baseball player Roger Clemens, left, talks to former Longhorns shortstop Mike Brumley before the 2022 Texas Alumni Game at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. They were teammates on Texas' 1983 national championship team.

Brumley followed Texas legend Spike Owen and was the Boston Red Sox’s second-round pick in the 1983 draft. He was involved in a big trade when he was shipped to the Chicago Cubs along with relief ace Dennis Eckersley for first baseman Bill Buckner in May 1984.

Brumley made his major league debut with Chicago in 1987 and later played for Detroit, Seattle, Boston, Houston and Oakland. He batted .206 with three homers and 38 RBIs in 295 major league games.

After retiring as a player, he became a coach for the Cubs in 2014 and worked as a minor league instructor with the Rangers and Dodgers for four seasons.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Former Texas Longhorns shortstop Mike Brumley dies in car wreck at 61