Former Texas safety Adrian Phillips agrees to three-year extension with New England Patriots

Former Texas safety Adrian Phillips has been a Swiss Army Knife for the New England Patriots defense this season.

He’s played snaps at safety, cornerback, outside linebacker, edge, and along the interior defensive line. The versatile defensive back has recorded 65 total tackles, eight passes defended, one forced fumble and four interceptions for the Patriots this year.

On Saturday, NFL Insider Adam Schefter announced that Phillips and the Patriots agreed to a three-year extension. The new deal includes $7.25 million guaranteed.

Patriots and safety Adrian Phillips have agreed to terms on a 3-year extension worth $12.75 million and a max value of $14.25 million, including $7.25 million guaranteed, per source, as @caplannfl also reported. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 1, 2022

Phillips has made quite the name for himself in the NFL after he went undrafted in the 2014 NFL draft. The San Diego Chargers signed the former Longhorn two months after the draft ended and he spent the majority of the season on their practice squad.

After six seasons with the Chargers, Phillips signed a two-year $6 million deal with the Patriots back in 2019.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.