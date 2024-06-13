Former Texas’ RB Jonathon Brooks to be a huge fantasy football target

The 2024 NFL draft was headlined by one of the strongest quarterback classes of all-time with six selected in the first 12 picks. However, for running backs, it was one of the poorer ones in recent memory as former Texas Longhorn Jonathon Brooks was the only back selected in the first two rounds.

As the Panthers attempt to rebuild around quarterback Bryce Young, they used their first-round selection on wide receiver Xavier Legette out of South Carolina and then traded up in the second round to select Brooks No. 46 overall.

Despite not being drafted until day two of the draft, many fantasy football experts are projecting a massive season for Brooks and even have him ranked as the No. 5 rookie in dynasty leagues.

In terms of fantasy football, a dynasty league is when you keep the same roster every year and don’t draft a brand new team every summer. However, there are always fantasy drafts after the actual NFL draft where you select only from the incoming class of rookies. So basically they are expecting Brooks to be a massive piece in the Carolina offense for the next couple of years.

Brooks only spent three years on the Forty Acres and didn’t see an overly demanding workload which is great for his professional longevity. During his time in Austin, Brooks had 238 career carries for 1,479 yards and 16 touchdowns and was named Second-team All-Big 12 in 2023.

🚨 ROOKIE DYNASTY RANKINGS 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Gnvz9dBF2z — PFF Fantasy & Betting (@PFF_Fantasy) June 11, 2024

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire