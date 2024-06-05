Former Texas RB Bijan Robinson expects to see Christian McCaffery like role in 2024

When the Atlanta Falcons selected former Texas Longhorns superstar running back Bijan Robinson No. 8 overall in the 2023 NFL draft, they knew he was going to be a key piece of the offense from year one.

As a rookie, Robinson accumulated 214 carries and 58 receptions for a combined 1,463 yards and eight touchdowns while appearing in all 17 games.

Despite bringing in QB Kirk Cousins via free agency and drafting QB Michael Penix No. 8 overall, Robinson is expected to see his load increase in year two. The Falcons have a ton of talent at the skill positions between TE Kyle Pitts, WR Drake London and WR Darnell Mooney, but with a new regime coming to Atlanta with head coach Raheem Morris they will get back to the basics and lead on their best player, Bijan.

Robinson is obviously a phenomenal player out of the backfield as he averaged 8.4 ypc last season, but he believes he will get back to being more of a true running back like we saw in Austin. When asked what he thinks that role might look like, Robinson said, “More so like how they use Christian (McCaffrey) down their in San Fransisco. So, that’s what kind of like the plan is here.”

McCaffrey was named the NFL’s 2023 Offensive Player of the Year as he led the league in rushing yards as well, so that should be a great sign for Robinson can do moving forward. However, McCaffery is still a massive asset out of the backfield for the Niners offense as he had 67 receptions for 564 yards and seven touchdowns.

Bijan expects the Falcons to be run heavy in 2024 😤 pic.twitter.com/xKorT8RI7B — PFF Fantasy & Betting (@PFF_Fantasy) June 3, 2024

