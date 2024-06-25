Former Texas Rangers big-league pitcher fills key role with Kansas City Monarchs

When the Kansas City Monarchs signed A.J. Alexy, they knew they were getting an experienced pitcher with top-shelf stuff.

But a shift in the former major-leaguer’s mentality might be the key to Alexy’s success with his new club.

Alexy, who played in the majors with the Texas Rangers in 2021 and 2022, has yet to allow a hit in a Monarchs uniform. He’s struck out 12 batters over 6.2 innings in six appearances, immediately becoming one of KC manager Joe Calfapietra’s go-to relievers.

The 26-year-old said he’s not just pitching well — he’s feeling great, too.

“My struggles the past year or two, I’ve taken the game too seriously,” Alexy said. “Right now I’m just trying to have fun, regardless of if I’m on the mound or not.”

The Pennsylvania native has bounced around organizations over the past couple of years. He started the 2023 season in the White Sox system before finishing the year in the Atlantic League. He opened 2024 in Double-A with the Twins before being released on May 18.

“I wasn’t seeing the success I wanted, and I think I fell into the ‘I’ll do more’ trap, and it just never worked out,” Alexy said. “When I came [to the Monarchs], I decided, let’s just go out, have fun and relax.”

The Monarchs are already reaping the benefits of his new attitude.

ROAD GRINDERS

The Monarchs return to Legends Field Tuesday night, their first true home game in nearly a month.

A five-game stretch at Hoglund Ballpark in Lawrence was sandwiched between two nine-game road trips totaling 2,800 miles of bus travel.

The Monarchs went 4-5 on their most recent road stretch, which included a rematch of last year’s Wolff Cup Finals in Chicago over the weekend.

“The vibes have been good. Everybody’s just continuing to trust the process,” Monarchs infielder and former major-leaguer Trent Giambrone said after the Monarchs beat Chicago on Saturday. “It’s a long season. You’re gonna have highs, you’re gonna have lows. Everybody’s pretty level-headed.”

Nine of the Monarchs’ next 12 games are at home, including an important weekend series with the Cleburne Railroaders, another top contender for the league championship. That series begins Friday night at 6:35 p.m.