Former Texas QB Shane Buechele announces transfer to SMU

Former Texas quarterback Shane Buechele played three seasons with the Longhorns. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Shane Buechele is making a drive up Interstate 35 to continue his football career.

The former Texas quarterback said Thursday that he’d be transferring to SMU. As a graduate transfer, Buechele is immediately eligible in 2019.

Thank you Longhorn Nation. On to the next chapter. pic.twitter.com/3Wk65mSByf — Shane Buechele (@BGShaneBuechele) February 7, 2019





“This spring, I will graduate with a degree in sports management and a minor in business and officially become part of the amazing Texas alumni. After many prayers and trusted conversations, I have made the decision to continue my football and academic career at SMU. I am sad to be ending this special chaper with Texas, but I cannot wait to begin this new journey at SMU.”

A Dallas-area native, Buechele will play his final season in his home city. His dad Steve, a former MLB player, works in the front office of the Texas Rangers.

Buechele pursued transfer in January

Buechele’s name was in the NCAA’s transfer database just a couple of weeks after the team’s 2018 season concluded with a win over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. Buechele spent the majority of the 2018 season as the backup quarterback to Sam Ehlinger and threw just 44 passes.

Buechele’s playing time had decreased over the past three seasons. He was Texas’ primary quarterback in 2016 as a freshman and played in nine games as a sophomore in 2017 as Ehlinger arrived on campus.

Will be the favorite to start at SMU

The former Longhorn will be the leading candidate to replace Ben Hicks with the Mustangs. Hicks announced at the end of the season that he would be transferring to Arkansas. Former SMU coach Chad Morris, who recruited Hicks to SMU, is the Razorbacks coach and the team is in desperate need of competent QB play after a 2-10 season.

Buechele is also the second Texas quarterback in the past eight seasons to graduate transfer to SMU. Former Texas QB Garrett Gilbert — the QB forced into playing time in the 2010 BCS Championship game against Alabama after Colt McCoy’s injury — transferred to SMU and played the 2012 and 2013 seasons with the Mustangs.

SMU went 5-7 in 2018 in Sonny Dykes’ first season with the team.

