Former Texas QB Sam Ehlinger shines in Colts preseason opener

Sam Ehlinger’s second season in the NFL is off to a good start.

The former Texas quarterback put together a great showing in the Colts’ preseason opener against the Bills. Ehlinger completed 10 of 11 passes for 88 yards and two scores. He added 24 yards on the ground, using his feet to convert a few key first downs.

Ehlinger showed off his ability to extend plays and find open receivers downfield. He rolled out to his right and threw a strike to Jelani Woods for his first touchdown of the game.

A scrambling Sam Ehlinger finds the end zone on his first preseason drive for the Colts. pic.twitter.com/1mt0N4njvv — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) August 13, 2022

No. 11 struck again in the fourth quarter on a similar play in the red zone. A 12-yard touchdown pass from Ehlinger put the Colts up 23-10.

Ehlinger currently sits third in the Colts’ quarterback room behind proven veterans Matt Ryan and Nick Foles. Foles has been impressed with Ehlinger’s play during training camp.

