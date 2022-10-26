Former Texas QB Sam Ehlinger discusses his first NFL start

Joey Hickey
·2 min read

Sam Ehlinger is making his first NFL start on Sunday. The former standout quarterback for the Texas Longhorns will look to provide a spark for the Indianapolis Colts this week.

Ehlinger has quickly moved up the depth chart with a strong preseason showing and inconsistency elsewhere in the quarterback room. Matt Ryan was once one of the NFL’s best passers, but it appears those days are behind him.

The former NFL MVP has contributed in some ways to the Colts’ offensive struggles this season. In spite of its offensive woes, Indianapolis is 3-3-1 and one game behind the division-leading Tennessee Titans.

The Colts will spend the remaining games of the season determining what they have in Ehlinger. Here’s what Sam and his team had to say ahead of his first professional start.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire

