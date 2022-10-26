Former Texas QB Sam Ehlinger discusses his first NFL start

Sam Ehlinger is making his first NFL start on Sunday. The former standout quarterback for the Texas Longhorns will look to provide a spark for the Indianapolis Colts this week.

Ehlinger has quickly moved up the depth chart with a strong preseason showing and inconsistency elsewhere in the quarterback room. Matt Ryan was once one of the NFL’s best passers, but it appears those days are behind him.

The former NFL MVP has contributed in some ways to the Colts’ offensive struggles this season. In spite of its offensive woes, Indianapolis is 3-3-1 and one game behind the division-leading Tennessee Titans.

The Colts will spend the remaining games of the season determining what they have in Ehlinger. Here’s what Sam and his team had to say ahead of his first professional start.

Preparation

New Colts QB Sam Ehlinger: "Always preparing to be the starter. Regardless of when the opportunity was gonna come, I was gonna be ready, and that's alleviated a lot of the stress. I mean, I can’t imagine if I weren’t preparing the way that I was and it’s like, 'Hey, you’re up.'" — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) October 26, 2022

Learning from Matt Ryan

Ehlinger calls working with Matt Ryan (and Nick Foles) the last few months "an education I can't pay for." After the QBs were told of the move this week, Ryan told Ehlinger, "I've got your back, no matter what happens." — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) October 26, 2022

Ryan plans to help Ehlinger succeed

Matt Ryan: “I love Sam. He’s been awesome since the day I got here. My job shifts now — now I gotta do everything I can to help him. He’s gonna do great for us.” Total pro. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) October 26, 2022

Offseason preparation

Sam Ehlinger in preseason: “If I want to play in this league for 15 years, I should spend really the first three learning. I have a great opportunity to learn … while still developing physically and not being asked to play on Sundays.” He’ll start this Sunday. 📸 me | #Colts pic.twitter.com/S2hA9mJSr2 — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) October 26, 2022

Reich plans to compete

Colts HC Frank Reich: "We are not waving the white flag. That's not in our DNA. That's not in my DNA. I would never do that in a million years." — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) October 26, 2022

