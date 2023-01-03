Former Texas QB Sam Ehlinger to start Colts’ season finale vs. Texans

Former Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger will start in place of the injured Nick Foles for the Indianapolis Colts’ regular-season finale against the Houston Texans this week.

When Foles went down with a rib injury last week against the New York Giants, Ehlinger entered the game and completed nine passes for 60 yards and one touchdown.

This will present a great opportunity for Ehlinger to prove his worth in the NFL and potentially record his first win as a starter.

The two regular season games Ehlinger started for the Colts this year under Frank Reich resulted in a loss for Indianapolis. He completed 15 passes for 103 yards against New England and threw for 203 yards against Washington.

Matt Ryan is expected to serve as Ehlinger’s backup.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire