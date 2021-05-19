Former Texas QB Sam Ehlinger signs rookie contract with the Colts

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cami Griffin
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft.

Shortly after arriving in Indianapolis for rookie minicamp, an unfortunate tragedy struck the Ehlinger family when Sam’s younger brother, Jake, unexpectedly passed away on May 6.

After spending more than a week at home with his family, Ehlinger is now back with the Colts to participate in in-person work with the team over the next two weeks.

On Wednesday, the Colts announced that they signed Ehlinger to a four-year rookie contract. Indianapolis’ entire 2021 draft class is now under contract.

Ehlinger threw for 11,436 yards, 94 touchdowns and 27 interceptions throughout his four-year collegiate career at Texas.

Recommended Stories

  • Eagles' Jalen Hurts says he's not above competition

    Jalen Hurts hasn't been named the Eagles' starter and the second-year QB doesn't feel entitled. By Dave Zangaro

  • Colts sign Kylen Granson, Sam Ehlinger

    The Colts announced the signing of two draft picks on Wednesday. Fourth-round tight end Kylen Granson and sixth-round quarterback Sam Ehlinger have agreed to four-year deals with the team. With those two in the fold, the team has now signed all seven of their draft picks. Granson spent two years at Rice and two years [more]

  • Colts sign draft picks Sam Ehlinger, Kylen Granson to rookie contracts

    The 2021 draft class is now under contract.

  • Bears starting QB would be Justin Fields if Collinsworth was coach

    Sunday Night Football analyst Cris Collinsworth would start Justin Fields at QB for the Bears against the Rams.

  • Sanó homers three times, Twins rally to beat White Sox 5-4

    Miguel Sanó was in a deep slump, and a trip to the injured list included work on his timing at the plate. Sanó homered three times, Jorge Polanco hit a game-ending RBI single and the Minnesota Twins beat Yermín Mercedes and the Chicago White Sox 5-4 on Tuesday night. “I don’t want to say something wrong, but I feel good,” Sanó said.

  • Colts planned to draft Christian Darrisaw before Kwity Paye fell

    Indy had their eyes on Darrisaw before Paye fell to them.

  • How Kevon Looney had to hammer home Steph Curry point to teammates

    Kevon Looney provided some great insight about the team's mindset early this season.

  • Andy Reid gives early impressions of Chiefs’ rookie DE Joshua Kaindoh

    Reid was impressed with Kaindoh's work ethic, hands and size

  • UFC Vegas 27 betting preview: Will Cody Garbrandt finish Rob Font?

    At BetMGM, the fight is a pick’em, with each man at -110.

  • Penguins grind out Game 2 win vs. Islanders, tie series 1-1

    The Pens showed that they can play a two-way game, too.

  • Mac Jones blowing away Patriots coaches and teammates, having an amazing camp

    Former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones is reportedly blowing away his new teammates and coaches with the New England Patriots.

  • Arrow McLaren teams with streetwear brand for new Indy look

    McLaren cares so much about appearance that the team missed track time before its bungled 2019 Indianapolis 500 attempt because the car's paint scheme didn't precisely match its signature papaya orange shade. The team collaborated with high-end streetwear brand Undefeated for the Indianapolis 500 car that Felix Rosenqvist will be driving Tuesday for Arrow McLaren SP when preparations begin at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

  • Dustin Poirier reacts to Charles Oliveira winning UFC lightweight title

    Top ranked lightweight Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier reacted to Charles Oliveira capturing the 155-pound title at UFC 262 on Saturday. Oliveira was badly hurt by Michael Chandler in the first round of the main event title bout, but survived. In the opening moments of the second frame, Oliveira landed a left hand that sent Chandler crashing to the canvas. Chandler quickly got back to his feet but Oliveira continued to connect until Chandler was back down on the ground and the referee had no choice but to intervene. Following Oliveira's career-defining moment, Poirier congratulated the newly crowned champion and also sent a message to the defeated Chandler. "Congratulations @CharlesDoBronxs you earned that the hard way! Head up @MikeChandlerMMA highest of the highs and lowest of the lows," Poirier posted on Twitter. Conor McGregor addresses Charles Oliveira, teases he’s next Congratulations @CharlesDoBronxs you earned that the hard way! Head up @MikeChandlerMMA highest of the highs and lowest of the lows.— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 16, 2021 Oliveira's path to a UFC title was record setting. Oliveira not only became the fighter with the most amount of fights before winning a title with 28, he also passed Donald Cerrone for the most finishes in UFC history. Poirier could have fought for the title, but the former interim champion opted to face Conor McGregor in a trilogy bout in the main event of UFC 264 on July 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas instead.

  • Andre Muniz breaks Ronaldo Souza's arm at UFC 262: 'I heard it snap'

    Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is known as “the gentle art,” but there was nothing gentle about the way that Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza lost on Saturday at the Toyota Center in Houston in the featured preliminary bout of UFC 262.

  • Cycling-Lafay wins stage eight of Giro d'Italia as Ewan abandons race

    Frenchman Lafay, 25, was among a group of nine in the breakaway on the final climb of the 170km stage and held off a late surge from Eolo-Kometa's Francesco Gavazzi who finished second with Team DSM's Nikias Arndt third. "I spent a lot of energy already in the first part of the stage to get into the breakaway," Lafay said. Groupama-FDJ's Attila Valter retained the leader's pink jersey with none of the general classification contenders losing time as they crossed the line in the same group.

  • Padraig Harrington suggests Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter are shoo-ins for Ryder Cup picks

    Europe captain Padraig Harrington has revealed Sergio Garcia “nearly needs to lose a limb” to miss out on a wildcard for September’s Ryder Cup and that Ian Poulter is “not far behind” as he considers his three picks for Whistling Straits. Harrington also believes that the top nine in the Europe standings “look pretty well set” to qualify automatically. The Irishman’s comments before Thursday’s first round of the USPGA Championship here at the Ocean Course, are bound to raise a few eyebrows in the camps of Justin Rose, Francesco Molinari, Henrik Stenson, Danny Willett and reigning Open champion, Shane Lowry. As a supposed Europe stalwart who is only a few places off the automatic berths, Rose could feel especially shocked to hear he could essentially be in a dogfight for one spot. Meanwhile, rookies such as Bob MacIntyre and Matt Wallace must now believe they require dramatic headway in the last few months of the points race to make it by right. Speaking candidly to Telegraph Sport, Harrington said: “If you look at the team, the top nine guys are well up there. Yes, from now on it is double points [per qualifying event], the reason being that if someone plays well, form will be rewarded, but only one guy is going to play their way in at most. “I would say the experienced players will now be playing to impress and the rookies should know they have to play their way in. “If you look at the guys who aren’t in, it would be a very odd decision to overlook Sergio and Poulter so that doesn’t leave very much does it? Which is difficult. Justin is the perfect example. He showed at Augusta [where he finished seventh] that he likes the big event. And what if Frankie starts playing well? “You got four or five Ryder Cup players in contention. Sergio will nearly need to lose a limb not to be picked and Poulter is not far behind him. Nobody is guaranteed a pick, but, well, you have to think with Sergio and Ian…” Garcia is currently in 13th in the standings and with his status as the match’s all-time record point scorer, it would, indeed, be difficult to envisage the Spaniard being denied a 10th appearance.

  • Federer calls for end to Tokyo Games uncertainty

    The Olympics are set to run from July 23 to Aug. 8 after being postponed in March last year over the coronavirus pandemic. But Japan, battling a surge of infections, has extended until the end of May a state of emergency in its capital, Tokyo, and three areas.

  • Pacers torch Hornets in play-in game, 144-117

    Oshae Brissett scored 23 points to help lift the Indiana Pacers to a 144-117 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday in an Eastern Conference play-in game in Indianapolis. Doug McDermott scored 16 of his 21 points in the first quarter for the ninth-seeded Pacers, who will visit the loser of Tuesday's clash between the Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics. The final play-in game on either Thursday or Friday will determine which team advances to face the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

  • Them again: Djokovic and Nadal to meet in Italian Open final

    Maybe the new generation of tennis players isn’t quite so ready to end the eras of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. Titles for Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev in the Monte Carlo Masters and Madrid Open, respectively, raised speculation again that the Big Three — including 39-year-old Roger Federer — was expiring. Djokovic, who turns 34 in a week, and Nadal, who turns 35 next month, won a total of three matches over younger players on Saturday and will renew their record-setting rivalry in the Italian Open final on Sunday — exactly two weeks before Roland Garros starts.

  • Tennis-Beaten Djokovic hits right notes on clay in Rome

    The Serbian, who will turn 34 this week, came back from a set and a break down to beat world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas in his rain-hit quarter-final on Saturday before returning to court later in the day to overcome Lorenzo Sonego. But he fell 7-5 1-6 6-3 to his great rival Nadal on Sunday. "I was happy to play him because of the fine-tuning for Roland Garros ... That doesn't get bigger of a challenge on clay than playing Rafa in finals," Djokovic told reporters, adding that he was very pleased with the fight he showed.