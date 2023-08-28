Former Texas QB Colt McCoy released by Cardinals, Cameron Dicker sticks with Chargers

Oct 30, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) and quarterback Colt McCoy (12) and head coach Kliff Kingsbury look on during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

One of the Longhorn's most beloved alumnus has been cut.

Colt McCoy was released by the Cardinals on Monday. The journeyman spent two years in Arizona, playing eight games in 2021 and four games in 2022. The quarterback has also played for the Browns, 49ers, Commanders and the Giants, collecting 7,975 yards, 34 touchdowns and 32 interceptions in his career.

Joshua Dobbs or rookie Clayton Tune will likely be his replacement.

And now the Cardinals have released veteran QB Colt McCoy, per league sources.



Either veteran Josh Dobbs, whom Arizona acquired last week, or rookie fifth-round pick QB Clayton Tune will start opening day at Washington. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 28, 2023

One of the best Longhorn quarterbacks of all time, McCoy threw for 13,253 yards and 112 touchdowns with UT, leading them to an appearance in the National Championship game in 2009. He finished second in the Heisman that year and third in 2008 and was selected in the third round 85th overall of the 2010 NFL draft.

Fellow alumnus Colin Johnson was also cut by the Giants. The receiver by the Jaguars but injury issues have been preventing him from seeing extended time on teams.

Another Texas-ex, Cameron Dicker (the kicker), had better luck. The Chargers kicker won his position battle vs. Dustin Hopkins as they named him the starter on Monday. Hopkins was subsequently traded to the Browns.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Former Texas Longhorns QB Colt McCoy released by Cardinals