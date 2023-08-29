Former Texas QB Colt McCoy released by the Arizona Cardinals

Despite quarterback Kyler Murray still being on the physically unable to perform list ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline, the Arizona Cardinals still chose to cut backup quarterback Colt McCoy.

The move comes after McCoy spent the entire offseason taking reps with the first-team offense, and also just days after the Cardinals traded for Joshua Dobbs. When discussing why they felt cutting McCoy was the right answer, new head coach Jonathan Gannon explained it wasn’t something McCoy did and rather just something they felt needed to be done according to ESPN.

“I don’t think it’s anything he didn’t show us,” Gannon said. “I think it was just looking at OTAs and then training camp and the games and the full body of work, we just feel like this is the best way to go.”

Many are speculating if trading for and likely starting a career backup quarterback for their Week 1 game and only keeping a rookie quarterback on the roster behind him, means that the Cardinals already waving the white flag on the year.

The 36-year old McCoy will likely have a chance to be signed and provide a veteran presence in a quarterback room around the league.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire