Former Texas QB Casey Thompson will enter the transfer portal for his seventh season

Former Texas quarterback Casey Thompson is entering his seventh year of college football and will play for a new school in 2024.

Thompson signed with the Longhorns in 2017 and played three seasons before transferring to Nebraska. He later transferred to Florida Atlantic to reunite with head coach Tom Herman, but that was short lived. Thompson was granted an additional year of eligibility by the NCAA after playing only three games for Florida Atlantic due to a torn ACL.

Throughout his career, Thompson has amassed a total of 5,380 passing yards, 52 touchdowns, and 24 interceptions. However, he has struggled with injuries, playing through a thumb injury at Texas and a shoulder injury at Nebraska.

If Thompson can stay healthy, he could be a valuable bridge quarterback for any team in need.

NEWS: Quarterback Casey Thompson tells ESPN he plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He'll have one year of eligibility. The former Texas/Nebraska quarterback played 3 games this season at FAU before tearing his ACL and received a medical hardship for a seventh season. pic.twitter.com/dJ0p5m1CH1 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 21, 2023

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire