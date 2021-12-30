Former Texas QB Casey Thompson receives crystal ball to Nebraska

After being instantaneously linked to TCU when his name hit the portal, former Texas quarterback Casey Thompson has now received a crystal ball prediction in favor of another school.

Thompson entered the transfer portal shortly after Quinn Ewers committed to Texas, with the likely understanding that it is now Ewers’ spot to lose. The former Longhorn gave the fan base glimmers of hope that he would be able to continue the relative success that Sam Ehlinger had brought the program, but was unable to consistently play well due to a nagging injury on his throwing hand.

He will get a chance to play elsewhere as a grad transfer, and now that his name has been in the portal for a few weeks, there seems to be a new destination that is trending for him. After holding just one crystal ball prediction to TCU, Thompson is now projected to end up playing for Scott Frost at Nebraska.

The Cornhuskers former starting quarterback Adrian Martinez transferred to Kansas State, and now with his absence, the quarterbacks on Nebraska’s roster have a combined 36 career passes.

If Thompson were to transfer to Nebraska he would offer the most experience and success at the college level. He would also be under the tutelage of Frost who is known for being a good offensive mind, but more importantly would be coached by Mark Whipple, who helped Kenny Picket have a career year this past season.

There has been no inclination of when Thompson will decide, but a decision may be on the near horizon so he can solidify himself at his next program.