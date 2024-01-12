Former Texas QB Casey Thompson commits to Oklahoma

Former Texas quarterback Casey Thompson will be entering his seventh season of football in 2024.

On Thursday, Thompson announced his commitment to Oklahoma for his final year of eligibility. He will presumably be the backup to freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold.

Thompson was a four-star recruit in the class of 2018 and spent his first three years at the University of Texas.

After entering the transfer portal in 2021, Thompson took his talents to Nebraska for one year and then Florida Atlantic for another, with injuries unfortunately getting the better of him. He will be turning 26 years old in the middle of the season and will be one of the oldest players in college football.

Thompson was granted another year of eligibility due to injuries and a COVID exception. It would certainly make for an interesting storyline if Thompson plays in the Red River Rivalry against Texas in 2024.

BREAKING: Former Texas, Nebraska, & FAU QB Casey Thompson has Committed to Oklahoma, he tells @on3sports Thompson will enter his 7th season of college football Was ranked as a Four-Star Recruit in the 2018 Classhttps://t.co/2RpUP8qRdV pic.twitter.com/geE7BBqFfR — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 11, 2024

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire