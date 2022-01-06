Former Texas QB Casey Thompson narrowing down his options

Former Longhorn Casey Thompson is one of the top quarterbacks in the transfer portal. Thompson led the Big 12 in passing touchdowns this season despite missing some time due to injury.

With many players deciding on their future homes before the start of the spring semester, it appears Thomspon is now focusing on five schools.

Transfer QB Casey Thompson, after seeing Nebraska today, has a top group of schools, according to his dad Charles, the former Oklahoma QB, of Nebraska, Oklahoma, Auburn, Indiana and Missouri. — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) January 5, 2022

It is not often you see a Texas player transfer to Oklahoma or vice versa, but Thompson has obvious ties to Oklahoma that are hard to ignore. Casey grew up in Oklahoma and is the son of a former Oklahoma quarterback.

He even posted a cryptic message after Caleb Williams entered the portal, but he would be entering a battle with former UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel in Norman.

Thomspon would have an easier road to starting at the other programs on his list.

Nebraska has seemed to be the favorite after getting him on campus for a visit. Auburn and Missouri would provide Thompson the chance to play in the SEC while Indiana is looking to replace Michal Penix Jr and restore some of their 2020 magic, perhaps Thompson could be the guy to do just that.