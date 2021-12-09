Former Texas players are attempting to recruit Quinn Ewers via Twitter

Former five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers took the college football world by storm when he chose to enter the NCAA transfer portal on Dec. 3.

Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock, it’s been clear that the Texas Longhorns are desperately hoping to land an immediate impact transfer quarterback with a pro-style skillset.

While the transfer portal is loaded with talent this offseason, Ewers is on a different level than the rest. Prior to leaving high school one year early to cash in on some NIL deals at Ohio State, Ewers was one of just five players in history to receive a perfect 1.000 grade from 247Sports.

While inconsistent quarterback play wasn’t the only issue that Texas dealt with throughout this past season, it was one of the most prominent. Having an elite signal-caller behind center can solve, or at least mask, a lot of issues.

Within days of Ewers’ name being in the transfer portal, the battle for his services was narrowed down to a two-horse race between Texas and Texas Tech. Ewers has already been on a visit to Texas Tech and TCU, and Texas will get the chance to host him on Saturday.

It goes without saying that landing Ewers would be a monumental recruiting win for head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff, and a few former Longhorns are stepping up to the plate to try and persuade him to Austin.

Kenny Vaccaro

Lead us back to the promise land @QuinnEwers 🤘🏽 — G1 Savage (@kennyvaccaro) December 8, 2021

Vaccaro explaining the impact Ewers could have

I agree but QB solves a lot of issues. Great quarterback play is required to be successful at any level. That’s why those guys get paid the most and go the highest in the draft. https://t.co/5slWAp3ep1 — G1 Savage (@kennyvaccaro) December 8, 2021

DeShon Elliott

@QuinnEwers bring a Big12 title and a Natty to Austin bro!!!!! — DeShon Elliott (@OfficialShon_4) December 8, 2021

Brandon Jones

