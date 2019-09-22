Former Texas, Ole Miss QB Jevan Snead dead at 32

Jevan Snead played quarterback at Texas and Ole Miss before a brief stint with the Tampa Bay Bucs. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Former Texas and Ole Miss quarterback Jevan Snead reportedly died overnight Saturday.

According to the Austin American-Statesman and KVUE, Snead’s death occurred in downtown Austin and “does not appear to be the result of foul play.” Snead, a native of Stephenville, Texas, was 32 years old.

Snead was one of the top quarterback recruits in the country coming out of Stephenville High School in the class of 2006. After initially committing to Florida, Snead signed with Texas to play for Mack Brown and competed with Colt McCoy for the starting job after Vince Young left the Longhorns for the NFL.

McCoy won the starting role but Snead ended up playing in eight games for UT in 2006, completing 26-of-49 passes for 371 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown.

After one year in Austin, Snead transferred to Ole Miss and won the starting job in 2008 after redshirting the 2007 season. Snead started two seasons for the Rebels, throwing for 2,762 yards and 26 touchdowns in 2008 and 2,632 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2009. Ole Miss went 9-4 and won the Cotton Bowl in both of those years.

Snead had another year of eligibility left but opted to leave school for the NFL. He went undrafted and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a free agent but was eventually cut.

Snead’s 46 touchdown passes rank fourth in school history behind Eli Manning, Bo Wallace and Chad Kelly. His passing yard total, 5,394 yards, ranks eighth.

