A former Texas OC? A former NFL head coach? 7 potential candidates for Arkansas football to replace Dan Enos

Arkansas football will likely be looking for its third offensive coordinator in three seasons this offseason after the program announced the firing of Dan Enos Sunday.

Wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton will take over play-calling duties for the remainder of the season. After that point, Pittman or a new head coach will need to settle on a long-term solution.

Despite all the struggles in 2023, this is still a good job. Kendal Briles found plenty of success during his three years guiding the Razorbacks on offense. Arkansas ranked seventh nationally in rushing (236.7 yards per game) and 15th in total offense (471.4 yards per game) in 2022, and Arkansas was one of just three FBS teams in 2022 to average more than 230 yards rushing and 230 passing per game.

Below are seven potential candidates for the Arkansas offensive coordinator position when it becomes officially open later this year.

Andy Kotelnicki, Kansas Offensive Coordinator

Remember that thrilling Kansas offense that Arkansas narrowly edged out in last year's Liberty Bowl? Would it be fun to see that kind of explosion in Fayetteville?

Kotelnicki has played a big part in the Kansas football program's revival. Hired in 2022, Kotelnicki immediately proved his worth by guiding a prolific offense that averaged 438.6 yards per game and 7.0 yards per play. This year the Jayhawks rank 29th in total offense and 21st in scoring.

Kotelnicki would bring Pittman's desired balance, too, with Kansas averaging 231.1 passing yards and 212 rushing yards per game this season.

Major Applewhite, South Alabama Offensive Coordinator

Applewhite had a rough tenure as Houston's head coach, but he's consistently fielded productive offense and has ample ties to Texas, one of Arkansas' recruiting hotbeds.

After spending two seasons as an assistant under Nick Saban, Applewhite was named South Alabama's offensive coordinator in 2021. This year, the Jaguars rank 22nd in scoring (35.4 points) and yards (448) per game.

Sean Lewis, Colorado Offensive Coordinator

Lewis was the head coach at Kent State before heading west to work under Deion Sanders. The Golden Flashes led the nation in scoring under Lewis in 2020.

At Colorado, Lewis has curated another electric offense. The Buffaloes rank 26th with 34.4 points per game. However, Colorado is a pass-heavy team, averaging just 86.3 rushing yards per game. That might not mesh with Pittman's philosophies.

But if Pittman is let go at the end of the season and Arkansas comes calling for a Deion Sanders interview again, this name could drastically heat up.

Kliff Kingsbury, USC Offensive Analyst

Let's get weird. Kingsbury is back in the college football ranks after a four-year run as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.

But in his college coaching career, Kingsbury has proven himself capable of developing players into NFL talents. Case Keenum (Houston), Patrick Mahomes(Texas Tech), Johnny Manziel (Texas A&M), Baker Mayfield (Texas Tech) and Davis Webb (Texas Tech) all played under Kingsbury in college. This would be an expensive, but likely reliable hire.

Mack Leftwich, Texas State Offensive Coordinator

Leftwich helped craft the nation’s No. 1 offense in all of Division I football in 2022, as the University of the Incarnate Word averaged 51.5 points a game and more than 580 yards of total offense en route to winning the Southland Conference championship.

At Texas State this year, Leftwich continues to produce. The Bobcats average 38.3 points per game, which ranks 11th in the country. Texas State is also No. 8 in total offense with 489.6 yards per game. Leftwich started his career as a high school coach in Texas.

Mike Shanahan, James Madison Offensive Coordinator

In 2022, Shanahan’s JMU offense ranked top 30 in the FBS in six categories, including seventh in yards per completion (14.54) and 13th in scoring (37.0).

This year, the Dukes remain a wonderful surprise and an efficient offense. James Madison is averaging 32.4 points and 399.9 yards per game.

Kenny Guiton, Arkansas interim offensive coordinator

It might be unlikely, but not impossible that Guiton oversees a significant turnaround in his interim role.

The players like Guiton and he's consistently been a solid recruiter. He's worked under respected offensive minds like Tom Herman and Kendal Briles. He has four games now to go prove he should be the man for the job long term.

