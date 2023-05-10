Former Texas, Nebraska quarterback transferring to Florida Atlantic

Florida Atlantic has landed a premier quarterback for the 2023 season.

Former Nebraska and Texas quarterback Casey Thompson will be enrolling at FAU via the transfer portal and use his final year of eligibility for the Owls.

Nebraska's quarterback Casey Thompson (11) throws a pass against Iowa on Nov. 25 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

There was massive interest in Thompson from other top football programs such as Notre Dame, Indiana and Houston. He even visited Auburn during the process of hearing from other schools.

On the field, the move for Thompson should be seamless as he played for FAU first-year coach Tom Herman during their time in Texas. Both were a part of the Longhorns teams from 2018-20.

To start his Texas stint, he served as the backup quarterback for Sam Ehlinger. However, in the 2020 Alamo Bowl, he came in and threw for four touchdowns against Colorado. Always competing for the starting job, he entered the transfer portal and then played for Nebraska in 2022.

He would start 10 games, missing two due to injury, as the Cornhuskers went 4-6 with Thompson starting. He threw for 2,407 yards, 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 63.2% of his passes.

The Oklahoma native was a four-star recruit coming out of Newcastle High School when he committed to Texas in April 2017.

Who will be FAU's starting quarterback?

While it’s a good bet that Thompson will start some games for the Owls, he did miss the spring portion of the offseason. That is a situation strikingly similar to former FAU quarterback N’Kosi Perry, who also missed the spring after transferring from Miami but eventually was named the starter that season.

Unlike Perry though, Thompson has only one year left of eligibility while Perry played two seasons for FAU. So while Thompson solves the quarterback question mark for this season, there should be a sense of urgency for him to get acclimated.

With the familiarity with Herman’s system, it might not take too long for Thompson to get up to speed, but he will have to gain chemistry with the team.

His primary competition in the quarterback room will be Daniel Richardson, who has the only D-I playing time besides Thompson and has been impressive in the spring. Other signal-callers in the group are Tyriq Starks, Michael Johnson Jr. and Ben Ballard.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Former Texas, Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson transferring to FAU