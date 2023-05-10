Former Texas, Nebraska QB Casey Thompson commits to Florida Atlantic

Former Texas quarterback Casey Thompson will play his final season of eligibility at Florida Atlantic.

Florida Atlantic hired head coach Tom Herman this offseason, who happened to recruit Thompson to Texas in the 2018 recruiting class. The two will now be reunited in Boca, Raton, Florida.

Once Herman was fired at Texas, Thompson chose to stick it out for one season under head coach Steve Sarkisian in Austin. Thompson ultimately lost the starting job to Hudson Card prior to the 2021 college football season, but ultimately the two received significant playing time throughout the season.

After Sarkisian brought in highly touted quarterback Quinn Ewers before the 2022 season, Thompson announced his transfer to Nebraska. With the Cornhuskers, Thompson threw for 2,407 yards, 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Time will tell if Thompson ultimately found the right landing spot for his sixth season.

Former Nebraska and Texas quarterback Casey Thompson tells ESPN that he’s committed to play at FAU for his sixth and final season of eligibility. He’d visited Auburn and received interest from Notre Dame, Indiana, Houston and Texas State. He also considered staying at Nebraska. pic.twitter.com/35zNY1cze2 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) May 10, 2023

