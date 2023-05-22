Former Texas, New Mexico football player Jaden Hullaby dies after going missing

Former Division I football player Jaden Hullaby has died at the age of 21, his family announced on social media Monday.

"Forever living through you big brudda," his younger brother Landon, a defensive back at Texas Tech, wrote on Twitter with a series of photos, "I love you so much and I got you and the family forever I swear get your rest King."

On Sunday, a family member reported on social media that Hullaby was missing, saying the family hadn't heard from him since Thursday. A cause of death has not been revealed.

Hullaby played football as a member of the Texas Longhorns and the New Mexico Lobos. Both programs released statements on social media Monday.

"It's such devastating and tragic news to hear of Jaden's passing," Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said in a statement. "He was a great person and someone we all enjoyed being around, coaching and spending time with. All of our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates, and we want to send our deepest condolences to them in such a difficult time."

"The Lobo family is saddened to learn of the passing of former RB/TE Jaden Hullaby," New Mexico said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jaden’s family and all who knew him."

Hullaby joined Texas in 2020 as a linebacker after playing running back and quarterback in high school. He also had offers from LSU, Georgia Tech and TCU. He won the state championship as a junior with Bishop Dunne Catholic School in Dallas.

As a Longhorn, he appeared in two games his freshman year and made a tackle in the Valero Alamo Bowl against Colorado.

He redshirted the next season and did not play before entering the transfer portal, when he landed at New Mexico in 2022.

As a Lobo, he was put back on offense where he played in eight games, starting one. He had a 38-yard reception in a game against LSU and 25 rushing yards against Wyoming.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jaden Hullaby, former Texas, New Mexico football player, dies at 21