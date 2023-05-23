Former Texas, New Mexico football player Jaden Hullaby dies at age 21

Former Texas and New Mexico football player Jaden Hullaby has died, according to social media posts on Sunday by Hullaby’s family.

Hullaby, who was 21, had been missing since Friday and couldn’t be tracked “on any of his devices,” according to family members. Officials have not yet issued a cause of death.

Hullaby grew up in the Dallas area and played high school football at both Mansfield Timberview and Dallas Bishop Dunne before signing with Texas as part of the Longhorns' 2020 recruiting class. The three-star recruit spent two seasons with the Longhorns as a linebacker who played primarily on special teams; he was credited with one career tackle before he transferred to New Mexico.

"It's such devastating and tragic news to hear of Jaden's passing," Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said in a statement. "He was a great person and someone we all enjoyed being around, coaching and spending time with. All of our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates, and we want to send our deepest condolences to them in such a difficult time."

Hullaby's younger brother, Landon, plays defensive back at Texas Tech.

