Former Texas A&M WR has re-entered the transfer portal

A former Texas A&M Football player has re-entered the spring transfer portal for the second time in less than two weeks. Wide receiver Raymond Cottrell is leaving Kentucky and will be back on the market quickly.

Has this become a trend in the age of indecisive decision-making? Possibly, but given the geography of the situation, the Louisiana native may want to play in his home state when it's all said or done. As a former high-four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, Cottrell's playing career in College Station was very short.

In just one game, Cottrell recorded 13 yards and his only touchdown on the year in A&M's win vs. Louisiana Monroe. Standing at 6-3 and just over 210 pounds, Cottrell appeared to be a potential 2024 contributor for the Wildcats after announcing his transfer destination.

Cottrell joins former Texas A&M defensive lineman Isaiah Raikes, who is also back on the market after his brief offseason with USC. While both players still have the option to return to the Aggies, it seems highly doubtful at this time.

