Former Texas A&M, USC DL Isaiah Raikes commits to Auburn

Auburn football has hit the transfer portal jackpot by securing two defensive line transfers in as many days.

One day after former Indiana defensive lineman Philip Blidi announced his intent to transfer to the Plains, former Texas A&M defensive lineman Isaiah Raikes followed suit. Raikes, who spent four seasons at Texas A&M before joining USC‘s roster for a short stint, announced his commitment to Auburn on Monday.

Raikes spent four seasons in College Station, where he totaled 43 stops with 4.3 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in 29 total games. The 2023 season was his best, slightly edging his junior season performance in 2022. Last season, Raikes made 17 stops with three tackles for loss, a sack, and a pass deflection. Raikes finished the season as Texas A&M’s No. 7 defensive player according to Pro Football Focus with a 72.3 grade.

Following his stay at Texas A&M, Raikes elected to transfer to USC after the 2023 season. He went through spring practice in Los Angeles but decided to weigh his options again during the spring window, where he ultimately chose Auburn.

Raikes measures 6-1 and weighs 320 pounds, and will play a great role in closing gaps, which will allow players such as Keldric Faulk and Jalen McLeod to earn more tackle opportunities.

