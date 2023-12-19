Former Texas A&M TE Jake Johnson officially commits to North Carolina in transfer portal

This past weekend, it was reported that Texas A&M sophomore tight end Jake Johnson was “expected” to commit to North Carolina in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

That expectation became a reality on Monday morning as Johnson officially committed to the Tar Heels program.

“Excited to be a Tar Heel! Let’s Go!” Johnson emphasized via X in two separate posts.

Johnson now joins his older brother, Max, in North Carolina. Max is a graduate transfer quarterback who entered the portal for the second time in his career on Nov. 26. He quickly chose the Tar Heels as his next program, announcing the decision three days later.

Jake entered the portal for the first time on Dec. 6. He is 6-foot-6, 240 pounds and comes to Chapel Hill with two years of eligibility remaining. Jake was a 4-star recruit coming out of Oconee County High School in Athens, Ga.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes and opinions. Follow Shaun on Twitter: @Shaun_Holkko.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire