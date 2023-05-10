Former Texas A&M star Myles Garrett ranked among the NFL’s best pass rushers over last two seasons

With the 2023-24 regular season only a few months away and amidst the hype of the NFL’s schedule release this week, Pro Football Focus took a moment to spotlight some of the most productive players at the professional level.

One of the most important positions on defense is that of a pass rusher, and one of the NFL’s best just so happens to hail from Texas A&M.

Over the last two seasons, Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns ranks in the top five in quarterback pressures recorded. The former Aggie has generated the fourth-most QB pressures (151) in that time span and is joined by the Las Vegas Raiders’ Maxx Crosby, San Francisco 49ers’ Joey Bosa, Dallas Cowboys’ Micah Parsons, and the Kansas City Chiefs Chris Jones.

The most QB pressures recorded over the last two seasons 👀 pic.twitter.com/RosHHkT8PZ — PFF (@PFF) May 10, 2023

Garrett was a five-star prospect (per 247Sports composite) and spent three seasons with the Maroon and White from 2014-2016, recording 141 total tackles (47 for loss), 31 sacks, five pass deflections, seven forced fumbles, and one recovery. He led the SEC in tackles for loss and forced fumbles in 2015 while being named a Consensus All-American in 2016.

The Texas A&M star then went on to be selected first overall by the Browns in the 2017 NFL Draft, and in addition to being among the best in pressuring the quarterback, he’s totaled 263 tackles (77 for loss) alongside 13 forced fumbles and 74.5 sacks.

With a trio of Aggies hearing their names called in the 2023 NFL Draft, Garrett’s production since entering the league highlights how the talent from College Station can translate to the next level. A&M was placed among the top programs in developing five-star talent for the NFL, plenty of eyes will surely be watching to see how the likes of Devon Achane, Antonio Johnson, and Jaylon Jones can prove to be absolute steals for their new teams.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Pete on Twitter: @PeteThreee

More Football!

Texas A&M Football: Where every former Aggie ended up after entering the transfer portal Everything Aggies football head coach Jimbo Fisher had to say at the Houston A&M Club 2024 4-star Safety Jordan Pride set to commit on Tuesday

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire