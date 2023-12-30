Former Texas A&M sophomore DB Deuce Harmon chooses SMU in transfer portal

Former Texas A&M sophomore defensive back Deuce Harmon has found his new home in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Harmon chose SMU, which he shared via X on Friday evening. He entered the portal on Dec. 8.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound redshirt sophomore was a 4-star recruit two years ago. He played football and ran track at Denton Guyer High School in Corinth, Texas.

Following the departure of junior safety Jardin Gilbert for LSU and junior cornerback Tyreek Chappell’s entrance into the portal, Harmon figured to be a starter for new defensive backs coach Ishmael Aristide and head coach Mike Elko. Instead, he’s headed north to Dallas to play for the Mustangs.

In 2021, Harmon appeared in all 12 games and made three starts during his true freshman season in College Station. He battled injuries in his sophomore year, playing in four games and making two starts, which led to him taking a redshirt season to maintain a year of eligibility.

Harmon returned to form this year, appearing in 11 games and making six starts.

