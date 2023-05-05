Former Texas A&M running back Devon Achane gets invite to NFL’s 2023 Rookie Premiere event

Looking to get your first sight at running back Devon Achane in a Miami Dolphins jersey? The opportunity may be closer than you think.

In a brief pause from Thursday’s “May the Fourth” festivities, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that the NFL Players Association officially finalized its invite list to the annual NFL Players Rookie Premiere event, which runs from May 18-21 from Los Angeles.

Among the 45 names included on the invite list was former Texas A&M running back Devon Achane, who was drafted by the Dolphins at No. 84 overall in the third round. Among the three A&M prospects to declare for this year’s draft, Achane was the first to hear his name called.

The NFL Players Association invited 45 players to its annual NFL Players Rookie Premiere event May 18-21 in L.A. The full list, from an NFL Management Council memo to clubs: pic.twitter.com/L5S63owkkX — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 4, 2023

Last year, NFL Players, Inc. President Steve Scebelo described the event as follows:

“NFLPA Rookie Premiere is an opportunity for partners to engage with tomorrow’s most influential athletes, and we are thrilled to be back in person to help facilitate those introductions and experiences.”

The case can be made that the list is relatively exclusive, as those who receive an invite are generally early-round draft picks on the offensive side of the ball. In three seasons at College Station, Achane tallied 2,376 rushing yards with 21 touchdowns. He also hauled in 65 passes for 554 yards and five scores.

While many were surprised to see him available at No. 84 on the board, no one was perplexed with him landing in Mike McDaniel’s scheme. Miami is getting an all-around football player, who just so happens to boast elite-level speed as well.

It’s not advanced science to understand why the NFL would want a premier talent like Achane to headline the first look at this year’s incoming draft class. With Aggie fans and Dolphins fans united in their anticipation for Achane taking the field next season, it’s great to see the NFL taking notice of the former Aggie running back’s star potential as well.

