Former Texas A&M receiver Evan Stewart posts cryptic message about time with Aggies

Editor's note: This story has been updated with a statement from Texas A&M.

For the first time since he reportedly entered the transfer portal on Dec. 19, former Texas A&M receiver Evan Stewart acknowledged his move on from the Aggies on social media.

The former Aggies player posted a cryptic message on X, formerly known as Twitter, with a cryptic message regarding his time in College Station: "(Wherever) I go," Stewart wrote, "I just hope the training staff can tell me the actual diagnosis of my injuries for my physical and mental health."

Where ever I go, I just hope the training staff can tell me the actual diagnosis of my injuries for my physical and mental health 🙏🏾 — 𝓮𝓿𝓪𝓷 𝓼𝓽𝓮𝔀𝓪𝓻𝓽 (@0fficial_evan) January 2, 2024

The former five-star recruit notably didn't travel for the Aggies' regular season finale against LSU before entering the transfer portal. He also missed games against Ole Miss and Mississippi State with an injury.

Reached for comment by the USA Today Network, Texas A&M football said it would look into Stewart's post.

Texas A&M statement on Evan Stewart

Update: Texas A&M has issued a statement in response to Stewart's post.

"Texas A&M Athletics operates a thorough and comprehensive sports medicine program with access to the best doctors and specialists and we also offer robust services for the mental health support of all student-athletes," Texas A&M told the USA Today Network. "If the student-athlete chooses to discuss their medical history, that is their own decision."

Stewart instantly became one of the top-rated players in the transfer portal upon entering, ranking as the No. 2 overall player and one of two five-stars, according to 247Sports. He was rated one spot behind his former teammate Walter Nolen, who committed to transfer to Ole Miss from Texas A&M.

In the wake of former coach Jimbo Fisher's firing before the season's end, the Aggies saw 18 players enter the transfer portal. Texas A&M later hired former defensive coordinator Mike Elko as its next head coach; he is working on replacing the Aggies' departures with his own transfer additions.

Evan Stewart stats

2023: 38 receptions for 514 yards with four touchdowns

2022: 53 receptions for 649 yards with two touchdowns

Evan Stewart 247 ranking

According to 247Sports' Composite ranking, Stewart was the No. 11 player nationally and No. 2 receiver. The five-star recruit was also ranked the No. 4 player in Texas, where he attended Liberty High School in Frisco.

