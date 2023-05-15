Former Texas A&M RB De’Von Achane bulking up ahead of Dolphins’ 2023 season

The Miami Dolphins are one of many teams working through their offseason programs, and a former Aggie is making noise for all the right reasons.

The Dolphins’ 2023 rookie minicamp ran from May 12-14, and one of the many names observers had their eyes on was third-round selection De’Von Achane. The former Texas A&M tailback made waves with the fastest 40-yard dash time recorded of any back at this year’s NFL combine (4.32), but that wasn’t the only tangible which sparked conversation.

Achane was listed at 5-9 and 188 lbs heading into the draft, which likely factored in him slipping to the third round. As the fifth overall running back selected, teams likely had qualms about his ability to play multiple downs.

But if observations from the Dolphins’ rookie minicamp are any indication, Achane is ready to put those worries to bed.

According to the Miami Herald’s Daniel Oyefusi, Achane has bulked up to 192 pounds as he prepares for the 2023 season:

“I always knew that I could gain weight…I just didn’t have the full offseason to gain weight because obviously, I was doing track. This is my first year not doing track, so I actually had the whole off-season to work out and be in football shape. So it kind of helped me with that. I’m a much smaller back than usual…I’m shorter. The line is big, so it’s kind of hard for them to see … it’s hard for them to tackle me as well because big guys, it’s kind of hard to tackle small guys.”

For the skeptics who question whether Achane can play multiple downs at the next level, he was quick to highlight his versatility:

“I’m great on special teams, I can catch the ball out of the backfield, I have very good hands, I can line up at receiver…So I can do more than just play running back. So I feel like that’s what makes me different.”

Traditionalists believe a running back’s success means the ability to play all three downs out of the backfield, but the reality is that the league has changed. Look no further than Achane’s new team, as the Dolphins’ weapons in Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Raheem Mostert took snaps last season in the backfield, outside, and in the slot.

Size and being a sole downhill runner are no longer the barometers for a running back’s success at the next level. Versatility is the name of the game, and head coach Mike McDaniel knows this as well as anyone. It’s one of many reasons the Achane-Dolphins fit is a match made in heaven.

Time and again we’ve seen prospects be overlooked and end up proving their cynics wrong. Make no mistake, Achane will carve out an impactful role in the Dolphins’ offense this season, which should come as no surprise to the Aggie faithful.

