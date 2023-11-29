Former Texas A&M QB Max Johnson has transferred to North Carolina

After four productive seasons at LSU and Texas A&M, quarter Max Johnson will transfer to North Carolina, as Tar Heels star quarterback Drake Maye is likely to enter the 2024 NFL Draft.

Plagued by several injuries during his short Aggie career, Johnson saw action in eight games this season, including five starts, before sustaining a season-ending rib injury in A&M’s 38-35 loss to Ole Miss on Nov. 4. During the season, Johnson threw for 1,452 yards, nine touchdowns, and five interceptions on the season.

Given Johnson’s large stature (6′ 5) and arm talent, it’s not surprising that the Tar Heels were the first program to offer the veteran signal-caller, as Johnson’s SEC experience and overall toughness makes him a perfect fit in head coach Mack Brown’s offense.

Looking ahead, A&M’s quarterback room looks to be in solid shape, as Jaylen Henderson’s late-season run makes him a favorite as next season’s No. 2 QB, joining starter Conner Weigman and Marcel Reed and 2024 four-star QBs AJ Maddox and Miles O’Neill, who will make their way to College Station next spring/summer.

In his career at both LSU and Texas A&M, Max Johnson has produced 5,853 passing yards, 47 touchdowns, and just 12 interceptions in four seasons.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire