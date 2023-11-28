Former Texas A&M QB Max Johnson predicted to land in the ACC

On Sunday, it was reported by 247Sports’ Chris Hummer that Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson, who has spent the last two seasons as the Aggies on and off starter, entered the transfer portal with several years of remaining eligibility.

Plagued by injuries during his short Aggie career, Johnson saw action in eight games this season, including five starts, before sustaining a season-ending rib injury in A&M’s 38-35 loss to Ole Miss on Nov. 4. During the season, Johnson threw1,452 yards, nine touchdowns, and five interceptions on the year.

After the impressive play of former Fresno State quarterback Jaylen Henderson during Johnson’s absence, the writing was sadly on the wall for his future departure from the program. Concerning his possible transfer destinations, 247Sports insider Matt Zenitz has predicted that Johnson is a favorite to land in North Carolina under head coach Mack Brown, as star quarterback Drake Maye is slated to enter the 2024 NFL Draft as one of the top selections.

Given Johnson’s stature (6′ 5) and arm talent, it’s not surprising that the Tar Heels are interesting, but so will nearly every quarterback-needy Power 5 program in the country.

North Carolina looks like the likely landing spot for transfer QB Max Johnson. The Tar Heels just received a Crystal Ball pick from @mzenitz. https://t.co/59mBZOe6qe pic.twitter.com/FNbWdZoIdb — 247Sports (@247Sports) November 28, 2023

In his career at both LSU and Texas A&M, Max Johnson has produced 5,853 passing yards, 47 touchdowns, and just 12 interceptions in four seasons.

Looking ahead, A&M’s quarterback room looks to be in fantastic shape, as Henderson joins starter Conner Weigman and Marcel Reed and 2024 four-star QBs AJ Maddox and Miles O’Neill, who will make their way to College Station next spring/summer.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire