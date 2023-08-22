Former Texas A&M QB Haynes King named as the starting signal caller at Georgia Tech

What a journey it’s been for former Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King, who, after an up-and-down 2022 season with the Maroon and White, transferred to Georgia Tech as soon as the transfer portal opened its doors early December.

After a successful fall camp, King has reportedly been named the starting quarterback for Georgia Tech and Head Coach Brent Key, who is also entering his first entire season with the program.

As a member of Texas A&M’s 2020 recruiting class, King’s future with the Aggies was all but sealed after stepping on campus and instantly gaining the admiration of Head Coach Jimbo Fisher, but after earning the starting quarterback job during the 2021 campaign, a season-ending leg injury kept him on the sidelines preventing him from gaining SEC experience, leading to his early struggles as the starter for only two games before he was benched during the 2022 season.

Former Texas A&M QB Haynes King named the starter at Georgia Tech — Barrett Sallee 🇺🇸 (@BarrettSallee) August 22, 2023

After being named the starter ahead of the dreadful 2022 campaign, King’s performance in the memorable loss to Appalachian State resulted in multiple benchings during the highly publicized quarterback carousel endured by the program, as Max Johnson’s season-ending injury gave way to Conner Weigman’s eventual ascendance to the top of the depth chart.

King proceeded to throw for 1,220 yards, seven touchdowns, and eight interceptions in five games while battling a plethora of injuries and team attrition in the process, and endearing himself to most of the Aggie fan base due to his physical and mental toughness on the gridiron, no matter the result.

No matter how he performed on the field last season, I’d advise Tech fans to watch his high school tape at Longview (TX) because that’s the type of athlete the Yellow Jackets are getting. Congratulations, Haynes!

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire